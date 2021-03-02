Vardhman Holdings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Hisar Metal Industries Ltd, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd, Ebixcash World Money India Ltd and Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 March 2021.

Vardhman Holdings Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 1951.55 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1699 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 136 shares in the past one month.

Hisar Metal Industries Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 123.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 35236 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5138 shares in the past one month.

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd surged 16.89% to Rs 170.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 45.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 110.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ebixcash World Money India Ltd exploded 14.76% to Rs 510. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7288 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1846 shares in the past one month.

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd spurt 13.99% to Rs 272.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 25760 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5442 shares in the past one month.

