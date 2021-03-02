Shipping Corporation of India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Prakash Industries Ltd, Just Dial Ltd, Ion Exchange (India) Ltd and Symphony Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 March 2021.

Prakash Industries Ltd, Just Dial Ltd, Ion Exchange (India) Ltd and Symphony Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 March 2021.

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd surged 15.67% to Rs 119.95 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 16.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

Prakash Industries Ltd soared 13.91% to Rs 60.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Just Dial Ltd spiked 13.89% to Rs 922.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd spurt 12.21% to Rs 1377. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60333 shares in the past one month.

Symphony Ltd exploded 11.85% to Rs 1347.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 28424 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6369 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)