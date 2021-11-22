RattanIndia backed Revolt opens dealership store in Vizag

RattanIndia backed Revolt announced opening of its dealership in Vizag. This is their first store in the Andhra Pradesh region and 15th retail store across India.

With the rising petrol prices and an aim to fulfill the consumer demand, the company has plans to expand its sales network and strengthen retail presence further by entering 60 new cities in India including Kolkata, Chandigarh, Lucknow & NCR by early 2022. Last month, Revolt Motors opened retail stores in Bengaluru, Jaipur & Surat and announced the bookings for RV400 across 70 cities.

All the new stores will be set up by retail partners across the key cities.

Buoyed by the surge in demand for Revolts bikes, the new stores will focus on India-centric, flexible and costeffective innovations that will drive the growth of electric mobility, in-line with making India self-reliant. The new centres will not only act as sales points for the company, but also give the customers a chance to experience the vehicle and go through the design, the charging process and how the installation of the charging points take place. Customers can also get a sense of their riding patterns after the test ride.

