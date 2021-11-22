RattanIndia backed Revolt opens dealership store in Vizag

-
ALSO READ
Rahul Merchandising reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2021 quarter
Gujarat Ind restores unit-2 of Surat plant
Rahul Merchandising reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.02 crore in the March 2021 quarter
Volumes jump at V-Mart Retail Ltd counter
Angel Broking provides business update for month of August 2021
-
RattanIndia backed Revolt announced opening of its dealership in Vizag. This is their first store in the Andhra Pradesh region and 15th retail store across India.
With the rising petrol prices and an aim to fulfill the consumer demand, the company has plans to expand its sales network and strengthen retail presence further by entering 60 new cities in India including Kolkata, Chandigarh, Lucknow & NCR by early 2022. Last month, Revolt Motors opened retail stores in Bengaluru, Jaipur & Surat and announced the bookings for RV400 across 70 cities.
All the new stores will be set up by retail partners across the key cities.
Buoyed by the surge in demand for Revolts bikes, the new stores will focus on India-centric, flexible and costeffective innovations that will drive the growth of electric mobility, in-line with making India self-reliant. The new centres will not only act as sales points for the company, but also give the customers a chance to experience the vehicle and go through the design, the charging process and how the installation of the charging points take place. Customers can also get a sense of their riding patterns after the test ride.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU