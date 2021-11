Reliance Industries and Saudi Aramco to revaluate proposed investment in O2C business

Reliance withdraws NCLT application for segregation of O2C business

Reliance Industries announced that due to evolving nature of Reliance's business portfolio, Reliance and Saudi Aramco have mutually determined that it would be beneficial for both parties to re-evaluate the proposed investment in O2C business in light of the changed context. Consequently, the current application with NCLT for segregating the O2C business from RIL is being withdrawn.

RIL shall continue to be Saudi Aramco's preferred partner for investments in the private sector in India and will collaborate with Saudi Aramco & SABIC for investments in Saudi Arabia.

