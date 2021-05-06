RattanIndia Enterprises receives strong response for Revolt EV bikes

RattanIndia Enterprises (RattanIndia) backed Revolt Intellicorp (Revolt) today announced that it is completely overbooked for new bookings within few days of getting investment from RattanIndia. Revolt has paused taking any fresh bookings on its website post receiving an overwhelming response from the consumers. The company is first catering to the confirmed orders received in large numbers from the six cities, where it has a presence.

Revolt will reopen the bookings after meeting the current set of orders in hand. Revolt currently has production lines currently in the auto hub of Manesar in Haryana.

Revolt comes in two variants: RV 300 and RV 400 having a range of 150 Kms on a single charge, top speed of 100 kms/hr and full battery charge time of 4 hours. The 3.24 kWh battery has a warranty of 1,50,000 Kms which is highest for any EV two wheeler in the country.

RattanIndia had recently forayed in EV space through investment in Revolt. Revolt bikes, currently on road, have clocked 18 million kms already and company has witnessed surge in demand for its bikes since reopening of bookings for new customers.

