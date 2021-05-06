RattanIndia Enterprises receives strong response for Revolt EV bikes

RattanIndia Enterprises (RattanIndia) backed Revolt Intellicorp (Revolt) today announced that it is completely overbooked for new bookings within few days of getting investment from RattanIndia. Revolt has paused taking any fresh bookings on its website post receiving an overwhelming response from the consumers. The company is first catering to the confirmed orders received in large numbers from the six cities, where it has a presence.
Revolt will reopen the bookings after meeting the current set of orders in hand. Revolt currently has production lines currently in the auto hub of Manesar in Haryana.
Revolt comes in two variants: RV 300 and RV 400 having a range of 150 Kms on a single charge, top speed of 100 kms/hr and full battery charge time of 4 hours. The 3.24 kWh battery has a warranty of 1,50,000 Kms which is highest for any EV two wheeler in the country.
RattanIndia had recently forayed in EV space through investment in Revolt. Revolt bikes, currently on road, have clocked 18 million kms already and company has witnessed surge in demand for its bikes since reopening of bookings for new customers.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU