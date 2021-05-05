Camlin Fine Sciences allots 80,650 equity shares under ESOP

Camlin Fine Sciences has allotted 80650 equity shares of face value of Re.1/] each in accordance with the terms of ESOP 2018, on 5 May 2021.

Consequent to the said allotment the paid up share capital of the Company has gone up to 127579121 equity shares of face value of Re.1/] each aggregating to Rs. 12,75,79,121/].

