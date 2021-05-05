Outcome of board meeting of Svarnim Trade Udyog

-
Held on 05 May 2021The Board of Svarnim Trade Udyog at its meeting held on 05 May 2021 has transacted the following:
1. Considered and approved the change of name of the Company from 'Svarnim Trade Udyog' to 'Ellington' or any other name as may be approved by the Central Registration Centre, Office of the Registrar of Companies, Ministry of Corporate Affairs and subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company and the Concerned Registrar of Companies, after taking all such steps as may be necessary and expedient for the same.
2. Approved for Change of Registered office address of the company from Kolkata to Ashok Vihar, Noormahal Road, Punjab Guest House Street, Nakodar, Dist - Jalandhar - 144040. Punjab subject to shareholders approval and other regulators through Postal Ballot.
3. The Board approved addition to the other objects clause of the company so as to include trading of crude oil, trading, import export, agriculture products trading, technology, financial services, financial technology services.
