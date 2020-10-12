Raymond appoints Joe Kuruvilla as the Chief Executive Officer

-
ALSO READ
Board of Redington India approves appointment of CEO- India Distribution Business
Employees facing movement restrictions, plants not operating at full capacity: HUL
TCS reports marginal decline in Q4 net profit
HUL completes acquisition of intimate hygiene brand VWash
Hindustan Unilever Ltd down for fifth straight session
-
Raymond announced the reinforcement of its management team at Raymond Lifestyle with the appointment of Joe Kuruvilla as the Chief Executive Officer. Joe was till recently the Vice President - Digital Transformation, Media and ECommerce for East Europe at Unilever PLC. The recently appointed Chief Operating Officer, Ganesh Kumar will report to Joe and work with Joe to execute the transformation agenda for the business as it emerges from the nationwide lockdown due to the global pandemic.
Raymond Lifestyle is the flagship division of the company which includes branded textile and apparel business including brands like Park Avenue, Colour Plus, Parx, ethnix and Khadi and one of the largest distribution network in the country.
Joe will drive strategy, vision, and Product portfolio enhancement for Raymond Lifestyle. Global market development will also be a key area of focus for him. Further, he will be responsible for digital adoption, and alignment to emerging consumer needs while Ganesh Kumar will continue to focus on internal organization, omni-channel distribution, driving operational efficiencies and enhanced process alignment. Ganesh will also lead the Fabrics & Garmenting businesses.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU