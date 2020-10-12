Raymond appoints Joe Kuruvilla as the Chief Executive Officer

Raymond announced the reinforcement of its management team at Raymond Lifestyle with the appointment of Joe Kuruvilla as the Chief Executive Officer. Joe was till recently the Vice President - Digital Transformation, Media and ECommerce for East Europe at Unilever PLC. The recently appointed Chief Operating Officer, Ganesh Kumar will report to Joe and work with Joe to execute the transformation agenda for the business as it emerges from the nationwide lockdown due to the global pandemic.

Raymond Lifestyle is the flagship division of the company which includes branded textile and apparel business including brands like Park Avenue, Colour Plus, Parx, ethnix and Khadi and one of the largest distribution network in the country.

Joe will drive strategy, vision, and Product portfolio enhancement for Raymond Lifestyle. Global market development will also be a key area of focus for him. Further, he will be responsible for digital adoption, and alignment to emerging consumer needs while Ganesh Kumar will continue to focus on internal organization, omni-channel distribution, driving operational efficiencies and enhanced process alignment. Ganesh will also lead the Fabrics & Garmenting businesses.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)