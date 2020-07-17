JUST IN
RBI Advises Asset Reconstruction Companies To Adopt Fair Practices Code

The Reserve Bank Of India, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 9 of the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Securities Interest Act, 2002, noted yesterday that the Asset Reconstruction Companies registered with the Bank are advised to adopt 'Fair Practices Code' so as to ensure transparency and fairness in their operation.

First Published: Fri, July 17 2020. 10:36 IST

