RBI Advises Asset Reconstruction Companies To Adopt Fair Practices Code

-
ALSO READ
In relief to borrowers and banks, RBI exempts accounts with moratorium benefits from asset recognition norms for 90 days
NRAI requests govt for financial bailout package for food service sector
Parliament has competence to make laws regarding recovery of loans for cooperative banks
US Fed to allow foreign central banks to swap debt for cash
IndusInd Bank turn volatile after RBI approves new CEO
-
The Reserve Bank Of India, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 9 of the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Securities Interest Act, 2002, noted yesterday that the Asset Reconstruction Companies registered with the Bank are advised to adopt 'Fair Practices Code' so as to ensure transparency and fairness in their operation.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU