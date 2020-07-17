RBI Advises Asset Reconstruction Companies To Adopt Fair Practices Code

The Reserve Bank Of India, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 9 of the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Securities Interest Act, 2002, noted yesterday that the Asset Reconstruction Companies registered with the Bank are advised to adopt 'Fair Practices Code' so as to ensure transparency and fairness in their operation.

