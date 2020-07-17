Government Within Ambit Of Law Will Do Whatever Is Possible To Protect Plastic Industry From Impact Of COVID-19

Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya has assured that the government within the ambit of law, will do whatever is possible to protect the plastic industry from the impact of COVID-19. Manadaviya was addressing a Webinar organized by FICCI with the support of Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, CIPET and Plastindia Foundation on "Impact and Implications of COVID-19 on Plastics Industry & Way Forward".

Mandaviya said the chemicals & petrochemicals sector is a crucial component of the Prime minister Narendra Modi's vision of a $5 trillion economy. This sector is the mainstay of industrial development and provides building blocks for many downstream industries. Further it is also contributing to make his vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat come true.

He said, for Indian Plastic industry to become environmentally sustainable, innovative and competitive in the world. Plastic Industry is playing the crucial role in an hour of need, as its products are supporting the efforts of frontline warriors. World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that 89 million medical masks, 76 million examination gloves and 1.6 million goggles will be needed for Covid-19 response every month while the pandemic lasts. So, this indicates the need for the industry to rise to the challenge to ensure coronavirus free India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)