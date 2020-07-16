India's services exports decline 10.2% in May 2020

India's services trade surplus improves 10.4% to US$ 6.83 billion in May 2020

As per the data released by the Reserve Bank of India, India's services exports declined 10.2% to US$ 16.77 billion in May 2020 over May 2019. Meanwhile, India's services imports dipped -20.4% to US$ 9.94 billion in May 2020.

India's services trade surplus improved 10.4% to US$ 6.83 billion in May 2020 from US$ 6.19 billion in May 2019.

India's services exports declined 9.6% to US$ 33.22 billion, while services imports plunged -19.5% to US$ 19.24 billion in April-May 2020. India's services trade surplus increased 8.8% to US$ 13.98 billion in April-May 2020 over a year ago.

