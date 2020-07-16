JUST IN
Currency In Circulation Gains 0.5% On Week

Capital Market 

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) reported yesterday that currency in circulation rose 0.5% on the week to stand at Rs 26.77 lakh crore as on July 10th 2020. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money contracted by 0.10% on the week to Rs 31.75 lakh crore.

Currency in circulation rose around 21.4% on a year ago basis compared to 13.3% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has gone up by 9.4% so far while the reserve money has edged up by 4.8%.

