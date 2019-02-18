RBI decides to transfer interim surplus of Rs 28000 crore to Govt

Minister meets the Directors of the RBI Central Board

The of the met on 18 February 2018 in Arun Jaitley, Union Minister of addressed the post-Budget meeting of the The Minister in his address broadly outlined the various reforms and policy measures taken by the Government over the last four years and the effects thereof.

The meeting was also attended by Shiv Pratap Shukla, Minister of State for Finance, Ajay Narayan Jha, Finance and (Expenditure), Ajay Bhushan Pandey, (Revenue) and Krishnamurthy Subramanian,

The Board continued its meeting after the interaction with the was over. The Board reviewed the current economic situation, global and domestic challenges and other specific areas of operations of the Reserve Bank. Based on a limited audit review and after applying the extant economic capital framework, the Board decided to transfer an interim surplus of Rs 28000 crore to the central government for the half-year ended 31 December 2018. This is the second successive year that the Reserve Bank will be transfering an interim surplus.

Shaktikanta Das, chaired the meeting of the Deputy Governors N. S. Vishwanathan, Dr. Viral V. Acharya, and of the Reserve Bank of India, and other Directors of the - Bharat Doshi, Sudhir Mankad, Manish Sabharwal, Dr. Prasanna Kumar Mohanty, Dilip S. Shanghvi, Satish Marathe, Swaminathan Gurumurthy, Ms. and Prof. Sachin Chaturvedi, attended the meeting. The Government directors Subhash Chandra Garg, Secretary, and Rajiv Kumar, Secretary, were also present.

