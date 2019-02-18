Thermal Plants Urged To Comply With Revised Emission Norms To Bring Down Pollution Levels

C.K. Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Environment, (MoEF&CC) has underlined the need for securing and technology with an industry-driven approach for complying with the revised guidelines mandating Thermal (TPPs) to bring down pollution levels and restrict the discharge of particulate matter, sulphur dioxide, nitrous oxides and mercury in the atmosphere.

Speaking at the workshop on 'Implementing New Emission Norms for Power Sector' organised by FICCI last week, Mishra said that though compliance to the revised guidelines should have been achieved by now there is a need for collective action for adhering to the norms by the revised deadline of 2022. TPPs were earlier required to achieve the notified limit within two years from the date of the notification, i.e. by December 7, 2017.

The participants discussed on a wide range of issues during the workshop such as availability of right technology, securing additional funding, impact of long shutdown periods, space constraints, issues related to pass-through of additional capex and opex, issues of captive power plants, availability and of limestone, off-take of gypsum, amongst others. A.K. Bhalla, Secretary, Ministry of Power, urged industry to make more efforts for compliance with the revised guidelines. He assured the Ministry of Power's support in resolving all bottlenecks for industries to achieve swift and timely implementation of the new emission norms.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)