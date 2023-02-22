RBI extends UPI for inbound travellers to India

JUST IN
The facility to enable all in-bound travellers visiting India to make local payments using Unified Payments Interface (UPI) while they are in India has been made available from Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said.

To start with, the facility is available to travellers from G-20 countries at international airports of Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 09:58 IST

