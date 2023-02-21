Agriculture and rural consumer price inflation lingers just under 7%

The All-India Consumer Price Index Number for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers (Base: 1986-87=100) for the month of January, 2023 increased by 3 and 2 points to stand at 1170 (One thousand one hundred and seventy) and 1181 (One thousand one hundred and eighty one) points respectively. The maximum upward pressure on general index of Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers came from miscellaneous group to the extent of 0.68 & 0.63 points respectively mainly due to increase in prices of medicine, barber charges, bus fare, washing shop, etc.

Point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL and CPI-RL stood at 6.85% & 6.88% in January, 2023 compared to 6.38% & 6.60% respectively in December, 2022 and 5.49% and 5.74% respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year. Similarly, Food inflation stood at 6.61% & 6.47% in January, 2023 compared to 5.89% & 5.76% respectively in December, 2022 and 4.15% & 4.33% respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year.

