RBI imposes Rs 2-cr penalty on Punjab National Bank

-
ALSO READ
PNB Housing Finance revises trademark agreement with Punjab National Bank
PNB Housing hits the roof after board OKs capital raise proposal of Rs 4,000 cr
Board of PNB Housing Finance approves capital raise of up to Rs 4000 cr
PNB Housing hits 52-week high; soars 88% in seven days
Sensex jumps 386 pts, Nifty crosses 15,300; NSE VIX below 19 mark
-
The Reserve bank of India has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 2 crore on the PSU bank for non-compliance with certain provisions of the fraud classification & reporting guidelines and guideline on reporting of large exposures.
RBI conducted statutory Inspection for Supervisory Evaluation (ISE) of the bank with reference to its financial position as on 31 March 2018 (ISE 2018) and 31 March 2019 (ISE 2019).
The examination of the risk assessment reports pertaining to ISE 2018 and 2019 revealed non-compliance with/contravention of the aforesaid guidelines, viz., delay in reporting of frauds and not ensuring data accuracy and integrity while submitting data on CRILC platform/ to RBI.
The central bank said that the imposition of the monetary penalty is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.
Punjab National Bank (PNB) is a public sector bank. The Government of India held 76.87% stake in the bank as on 31 March 2021.
The public sector bank reported a net profit of Rs 586.33 crore in Q4 FY21 as against a net loss of Rs 697.20 crore in Q4 FY20. Total income increased by 37.5% to Rs 22,531.73 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
The scrip slipped 0.95% to currently trade at Rs 41.70 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU