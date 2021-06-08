Adani Power Ltd Spikes 12.49%, S&P BSE Utilities index Rises 1.17%

Adani Power Ltd has added 47.14% over last one month compared to 15.19% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 6.42% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Power Ltd rose 12.49% today to trade at Rs 142.8. The S&P BSE Utilities index is up 1.17% to quote at 2608.06. The index is up 15.19 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Rattanindia Power Ltd increased 8.7% and Reliance Power Ltd added 4.95% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went up 67.81 % over last one year compared to the 52.36% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 24.71 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 34.64 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 143 on 08 Jun 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 34.35 on 14 Jul 2020.

