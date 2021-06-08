Surya Roshni sizzles on new order win

Surya Roshni jumped 4.59% to Rs 503.85 after the company bagged Rs 170.52 crore order from Indradhanush Gas Grid for NorthEast Gas Grid Pipeline Project.

The scope of the order is supply of coated line pipes of 1,98,800 meter as per specified specifications for gas grid pipeline project in North East (Tripura, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh). The time period for the project is 10 months. The consideration for the project is Rs 170.52 crore.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 7 June 2021.

Surya Roshni manufactures cold rolled steel strips, pipes and tubes, in addition to lamps and other lighting accessories.

