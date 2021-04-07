RBI Keeps Interest Rates Unchanged, Monetary Policy To Remain Accommodative

-

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its latest monetary policy kept the repo rate unchanged at 4% while the Reverse repo rate stands at 3.35%. MSF rate unchanged at 4.25% while Bank rate is also unchanged at 4.25%. Monetary Policy Committee decides to retain its 'Accommodative' policy stance, Governor Shaktikanta Das said.
The central bank will remain accommodative as long as necessary to sustain growth on a durable basis. Inflation is projected at 5% in Q4 of FY 2021 and 5.2% in first half of FY2022 before coming down to 4.4% in Q3 and 5.1% in Q4. India's GDP growth is projected at 10.5% in Financial Year 2021-22.
