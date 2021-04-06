Ministry of Rural Development Says 92% Target Achieved In 1st Phase Of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana Gramin

-
ALSO READ
Increased Government Spending Supports Sales Of Construction Equipment
Total Of 1.1 Crore Houses Approved Under PMAY(U) So Far
Around 42 Crore Accounts Opened Under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana
HUDCO slips after Q2 PAT tanks 37% to Rs 457 cr
HUDCO reports loan sanctions amounting to Rs 2,628.23 crore
-
Under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G), a flagship programme of the Government of India, 92% target of completion has been achieved in the 1st phase of the scheme i.e. from 2016-17 to 2018-19. The government is confident that all the houses in the Permanent Wait List (PWL) would be completed by the end of Amrut Mahtosava. As against the existing Permanent Wait List (PWL) identified using the SECC database of 2011, as on date 2.14 crore beneficiaries have been found to be eligible. Though this list consisted of 2.95 crore households initially, through multistage verification including at the time of sanction, many more households have been found ineligible, therefore, this list has been pared down to 2.14 Cr. and likely to go down further. Against this, 1.92 crores (90%) houses have been sanctioned and against the sanctioned houses, 1.36 crore (71%) houses have been completed. A target of 1 crore houses was set for completion in the 1st phase of the scheme i.e. from 2016-17 to 2018-19, against which 92% target of completion has been achieved. In the FY 20-21, a total allocation of Rs 19,269 cr was made available as budgetary support, in addition, extra-budgetary support of Rs 20,000 cr has been provided, the overall release of Rs 39,269 cr is so far the highest in any year since the launch of PMAY-G. The expenditure incurred by states including state share has also seen an unprecedented increase in the current FY amounting to Rs 46,661 cr, which is the highest since the launch of the scheme.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU