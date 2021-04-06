Ministry of Rural Development Says 92% Target Achieved In 1st Phase Of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana Gramin

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G), a flagship programme of the Government of India, 92% target of completion has been achieved in the 1st phase of the scheme i.e. from 2016-17 to 2018-19. The government is confident that all the houses in the Permanent Wait List (PWL) would be completed by the end of Amrut Mahtosava. As against the existing Permanent Wait List (PWL) identified using the SECC database of 2011, as on date 2.14 crore beneficiaries have been found to be eligible. Though this list consisted of 2.95 crore households initially, through multistage verification including at the time of sanction, many more households have been found ineligible, therefore, this list has been pared down to 2.14 Cr. and likely to go down further. Against this, 1.92 crores (90%) houses have been sanctioned and against the sanctioned houses, 1.36 crore (71%) houses have been completed. A target of 1 crore houses was set for completion in the 1st phase of the scheme i.e. from 2016-17 to 2018-19, against which 92% target of completion has been achieved. In the FY 20-21, a total allocation of Rs 19,269 cr was made available as budgetary support, in addition, extra-budgetary support of Rs 20,000 cr has been provided, the overall release of Rs 39,269 cr is so far the highest in any year since the launch of PMAY-G. The expenditure incurred by states including state share has also seen an unprecedented increase in the current FY amounting to Rs 46,661 cr, which is the highest since the launch of the scheme.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)