India's Daily Covid-19 Cases Stand At Nearly 97000

India's daily new Covid-19 cases continue to rise. 96,982 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Eight States including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat have shown a steep rise in the COVID daily new cases. 80.04% of the new cases are reported from these 8 states.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 47,288. It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 7,302 while Karnataka reported 5,279 new cases.

