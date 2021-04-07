Economic Buzz: IMF Expects Double Digit Growth For Indian Economy

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday upgraded its gross domestic product (GDP) projection for India to 12.5% in FY22, the highest growth rate estimated for any country this fiscal in its latest World Economic Outlook update.

The estimate is 1% higher than its earlier forecast. The growth in next fiscal is likely to moderate to 6.9%, stated the IMF.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)