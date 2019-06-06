RBI policy outcome to dictate market trend

Trading of 50 index futures on the stock exchange indicates that the could fall 36 points at the opening bell. Investors are awaiting the (RBI's) decision on interest rates.

The (MPC) meeting is scheduled from 3 to 6 June 2019. The MPC of the RBI will today, 6 June 2019 announce its resolution under the Second Bi-monthly Monetary Policy Statement for 2019-20.

Overseas, Asian shares were trading mixed Thursday as investors feared a looming US trade war with would further depress global growth.

Wall Street's major indexes rose on Wednesday as investors bet on a Federal Reserve interest rate cut after weak private sector jobs data and hopes grew that the and would reach an agreement to avoid US tariffs on Mexican goods.

Back home,key indices settled with modest losses on Tuesday, 4 June 2019. The Sensex fell 184.08 points or 0.46% to settle at 40,083.54. The 50 index fell 66.90 points or 0.55% to settle at 12,021.65. Domestic stock market remained closed yesterday, 5 June 2019, on account of Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id).

The trading activity on that day showed that the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 416.08 crore on Tuesday, 4 June 2019, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 355.42 crore on Tuesday, 4 June 2019, as per provisional data.

