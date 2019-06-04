Cement stocks decline

Key indices were trading with modest losses in mid-afternoon trade. At 14:23 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 89.33 points or 0.22% at 40,178.29. The was down 37.75 points or 0.31% at 12,050.80. dropped.

Key indices cut losses soon after opening with downward gap. A bout of volatility was witnessed in morning trade as the key indices once again sank in negative zone after briefly turning positive. Stocks hovered in negative zone in mid-morning trade. Weakness persisted on the bourses in early afternoon trade. Stocks sharply pared losses after hitting fresh intraday low in afternoon trade.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap was down 0.11%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap was up 0.01%. Both these indices outperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was negative. On the BSE, 1088 shares rose and 1351 shares fell. A total of 173 shares were unchanged.

India rose 0.11%. India today flagged off one-of-its-kind mobile NEXA terminal, taking the NEXA experience to markets where it is currently not present. The will reach out to prospective and existing customers throughout the country, giving them an opportunity to experience NEXA. The announcement was made during market hours today, 4 June 2019.

dropped. (down 4.22%), ACC (down 3.93%), (down 1.51%) and (down 2.78%) declined.

advanced 3.21% after the company was awarded a contract worth Rs 738.3 crore by (a Joint venture company of NTPC, and Indraprastha Power Generation Company) for Design, Engineering, Civil Work, Supply, Erection and Commissioning of Wet FGD systems along with auxiliaries like Limestone and Gypsum Handling System and Wet Stack on full turnkey basis.

was down 0.98%. Grasim has exposure to the through its holding in

Overseas, shares in and were under pressure as an intensifying US- trade war inflamed concerns about global growth. Back in Europe, Trump and will be continuing their state visit in Britain on Tuesday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)