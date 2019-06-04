JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Market Report

Market drops as pivotals decline
Business Standard

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index registers a drop of 1.56%

Capital Market 

Nifty IT index closed down 1.56% at 16105.2 today. The index has added 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd fell 2.64%, HCL Technologies Ltd slipped 2.63% and Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd shed 1.71%.

The Nifty IT index has increased 18.00% over last one year compared to the 13.11% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has slid 1.46% and Nifty Pharma index is down 1.21% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.55% to close at 12021.65 while the SENSEX has declined 0.46% to close at 40083.54 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 16:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU