Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index registers a drop of 1.56%

Nifty IT index closed down 1.56% at 16105.2 today. The index has added 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd fell 2.64%, HCL Technologies Ltd slipped 2.63% and Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd shed 1.71%.
The Nifty IT index has increased 18.00% over last one year compared to the 13.11% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has slid 1.46% and Nifty Pharma index is down 1.21% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.55% to close at 12021.65 while the SENSEX has declined 0.46% to close at 40083.54 today.
