RBI Says Speedy Restoration Of Consumer Confidence Brightens Near Term Economic Prospects

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) stated in a latest monthly update that ongoing domestic economic revival is driven by a confluence of factors, viz., release of pent-up demand, government's push for capital expenditure, robust external demand and normal monsoon. Faster resumption of contact-intensive services and speedy restoration of consumer confidence brightens near-term prospects.

Going forward, the emergence of the Omicron strain has heightened the uncertainty in the global macroeconomic environment, accelerating risks to global trade with resumption of travel restrictions, quarantine rules at major ports and airports. The ongoing supply-side constraints are likely to keep input prices and freight rates at elevated levels and could act as a drag on overall exports.

