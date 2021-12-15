RBI Comes Up With Prompt Corrective Action Framework For Large NBFCs

-
ALSO READ
RBI Announces Extension Of Priority Sector Banks Lending To NBFCs For On Lending
Ministry Of Power Releases Framework for Implementation of Market Based Economic Despatch Phase 1
Board of Action Construction Equipment approves fund raising up to Rs 175 cr
TAKE Solutions soars on partnership with H.I.G. Capital
RBI Prescribes Guidelines On Distribution Of Dividend By NBFCs
-
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday introduced a prompt corrective action (PCA) framework for large non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), putting restrictions on para-banks whenever vital financial metrics dip below the prescribed threshold. This brings them almost on a par with banks in terms of supervision and regulatory reach. The PCA framework for NBFCs comes into effect on October 1 next year on the basis of their financial position on or after March 31. Those not taking deposits and with an asset size of less than Rs 1,000 crore, primary dealers, government-owned NBFCs, and housing finance companies are exempt from this framework.
There will be three risk thresholds and three yardsticks to measure NBFCs under the PCA. The restrictions against an NBFC get progressively tightened as it breaches higher threshold levels. A breach of any criterion - the capital adequacy ratio, tier-1 capital ratio, and net NPA ratio -- triggers PCA action. The first risk threshold of the PCA will be triggered when the capital adequacy ratio of the NBFC falls below the regulatory minimum of 15 per cent. If the ratio falls below 12 per cent, the second risk threshold will be triggered, while the ratio falling below 9%triggers the third.
RBI noted that there are trigger points for tier-1 capital and the net NPA ratio as well. For core investment companies, leverage and asset quality will be the core criteria for evaluation. While an NBFC will be placed under the PCA on the basis of its audited annual financial results or the RBI's supervisory assessment, the PCA may also be imposed on an NBFC during the course of a year in case the circumstances compel the RBI to do so.
The common menu for Selection of Discretionary Corrective Actions include Special Supervisory Actions, strategy related Actions, governance related Actions, capital related Actions, Credit risk related Actions, Market risk related Actions, HR related Actions, Profitability related Actions and Operations related Actions.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU