JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

NBCC (India) bags overseas orders worth Rs 204 crore

Government of India (GOI) Announces Sale of Four Dated Securities For A Notified Amount Of Rs 30,000 crore
Business Standard

RBI Signs US $400 Million Currency Swap Agreement With Central Bank of Sri Lanka

Capital Market 

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has signed a Currency Swap Agreement with the Central Bank of Sri Lanka under the SAARC Currency Swap Framework 2019-22. Under the agreement, Central Bank of Sri Lanka can make drawals of US Dollar, Euro or Indian Rupee in multiple tranches up to a maximum of US$ 400 million or its equivalent. The agreement would be valid till November 13, 2022. The SAARC Currency Swap Framework came into operation on November 15, 2012 to provide a backstop line of funding for short term foreign exchange liquidity requirements or short-term balance of payments stress till longer term arrangements are made.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, July 28 2020. 08:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU