RBI Signs US $400 Million Currency Swap Agreement With Central Bank of Sri Lanka

-
ALSO READ
Rupee gains 7 paise as RBI maintains accommodative stance, holds rates
Rupee falls 34 paise to close at 75.95 against US dollar
Rupee recovers 49 paise as crude, dollar weaken further
Rupee pares gains after stock meltdown, closes almost flat at 74.24
Rupee rebounds 48 paise against USD on RBI booster
-
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has signed a Currency Swap Agreement with the Central Bank of Sri Lanka under the SAARC Currency Swap Framework 2019-22. Under the agreement, Central Bank of Sri Lanka can make drawals of US Dollar, Euro or Indian Rupee in multiple tranches up to a maximum of US$ 400 million or its equivalent. The agreement would be valid till November 13, 2022. The SAARC Currency Swap Framework came into operation on November 15, 2012 to provide a backstop line of funding for short term foreign exchange liquidity requirements or short-term balance of payments stress till longer term arrangements are made.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU