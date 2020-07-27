Impressive Spurt Continues In Kharif Pulses And Oilseeds Sowing

The area of major kharif crops in the country increased by 18.50% to 799.95 lakh hectares or ha as on 24 July 2020 over the corresponding period of the previous year, according to the latest data available with the Ministry of Agriculture. Paddy acreage was 220.24 lakh ha out of the normal 397 lakh hectare till July 24. The current area is up 17% over the year.

In pulses, the total sowed area was 99.71 lakh ha, up 25% over the same period last year. The area under Arhar or Tur is up 31% at 36.80 lakh ha while Urad acreage is up 18.17% at 30.14 lakh ha.

The coverage of coarse cereals such as jowar, bajra, ragi and maize was increased by 14% at 137.13 lakh ha. Maize acreage is up by 7.24% at 71.26 lakh ha.

The area under oilseeds was up by 24.56% to 166.36 lakh. Of this, the acreage under Soybean is up nearly 18% while area under Groundnut has soared 55% at 42.28 lakh ha.

Area under Sugarcane is up 1% while Cotton acreage has zoomed 22.50%.

