RBL Bank announces strategic collaboration with Google

RBL Bank and Google today announced a strategic collaboration to fuel the Bank's customer experience strategy and expand its value proposition to serve its rapidly growing customer base through its digital platform, Abacus 2.0.

This collaboration will enable better customer data management, and analytics, enabling effective cross-selling within the Bank's large customer base and subsequently reducing the cost of customer acquisition, significantly. Through Abacus 2.0, the Bank aims to provide a superior and holistic one stop solution to its existing and new customers, to seamlessly deliver its different product offerings across channels.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)