RBL Bank announces strategic collaboration with Google

-
ALSO READ
RBL Bank's Financial Health Remains Stables, Assures RBI
Benchmarks pare early gains; breath strong
RBL Bank declines after RBI bars Mastercard from on-boarding new domestic customers
Reliance Retail completes acquisition of Just Dial
RBL Bank drops after Q1 FY22 net loss stands at Rs 459 cr
-
RBL Bank and Google today announced a strategic collaboration to fuel the Bank's customer experience strategy and expand its value proposition to serve its rapidly growing customer base through its digital platform, Abacus 2.0.
This collaboration will enable better customer data management, and analytics, enabling effective cross-selling within the Bank's large customer base and subsequently reducing the cost of customer acquisition, significantly. Through Abacus 2.0, the Bank aims to provide a superior and holistic one stop solution to its existing and new customers, to seamlessly deliver its different product offerings across channels.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU