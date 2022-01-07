K E C International secures new orders worth Rs 1025 cr

K E C International has secured new orders of Rs. 1,025 crore across its various businesses:

Transmission & Distribution (T&D): The business has secured orders for T&D projects in India and Middle East: - 400 kV Transmission line and 400/220 kV substation order in India, from a leading private developer under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) route - 380 kV Transmission line order from Saudi Electricity Company (SEC)

Railways: The business has secured an order for 2 x 25 kV Overhead Electrification (OHE) and associated works for speed upgradation in India.

Civil: The business has secured an order for infra works in the Metals & Mining segment in India.

Oil & Gas Pipelines: The business has secured an order for laying of a slurry pipeline and associated works in India.

Smart Infra: The business has secured an order as Master System Integrator (MSI) for Smart City Components for three smart cities in India.

Cables: The business has secured orders for various types of cables in India and overseas.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)