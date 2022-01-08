DLF launches luxury residential project in New Delhi

DLF announced the launch of its luxury residential project ONE Midtown located at Shivaji Marg, Moti Nagar in New Delhi. ONE Midtown is a joint venture between DLF Home Developers (DHDL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of DLF Ltd (DLF), and GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund.

Located in West Delhi, ONE Midtown boasts of 4 towers soaring to 39 floors each, offering its residents panoramic views of the acres of greenery surrounding it.

The 913 spacious and elegant apartments, come with a choice of two, three or four bedrooms. Available residences at ONE Midtown are priced at Rs 3 crores onwards.

