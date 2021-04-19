RBL Bank Ltd Slides 6.31%, S&P BSE BANKEX index Drops 4.18%

RBL Bank Ltd has lost 23% over last one month compared to 9.61% fall in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 4.7% drop in the SENSEX

RBL Bank Ltd lost 6.31% today to trade at Rs 175.9. The S&P BSE BANKEX index is down 4.18% to quote at 34770.87. The index is down 9.61 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, IndusInd Bank Ltd decreased 4.93% and Federal Bank Ltd lost 4.91% on the day. The S&P BSE BANKEX index went up 46.81 % over last one year compared to the 50.42% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

RBL Bank Ltd has lost 23% over last one month compared to 9.61% fall in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 4.7% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.68 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.11 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 274 on 08 Jan 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 101.6 on 22 Apr 2020.

