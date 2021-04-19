KEC International announces resumption of WKTL transmission project

KEC International has signed project/ novation agreements with Warora-Kurnool Transmission Limited (WKTL) for Rs. 477 crore to complete the balance work of the Transmission lines.

WKTL is a subsidiary of Adani Transmission Limited (ATL). KEC International has signed project/ novation agreements with Warora-Kurnool Transmission Limited (WKTL) for Rs. 477 crores to complete the balance work of the Transmission lines in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Telangana and release of the earlier dues of this project.

The execution of these transmission lines is expected to commence shortly. ATL had signed agreements with Essel Infraprojects (EIL) on March 26, 2021 for acquisition of WKTL.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International commented, "we are pleased that work on this strategic project interconnecting the West to South is poised to restart."

The announcement was made on Saturday, 17 April 2021. Shares of KEC International rose 0.35% to settle at Rs 416.25 on 16 April 2021.

KEC International is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of Power Transmission and Distribution, Railways, Civil, Solar, Smart Infrastructure and Cables.

