Vivimed Labs soars on regulatory nod for three products

-
ALSO READ
Vivimed Labs soars after Jeedimetla facility gets Ukraine GMP approval
Vivimed Labs gains on regulatory approval for two products
Vivimed Labs hits the roof after Uzbekistan govt approves Febril syrup
Vivimed Labs receives approval for two products from Uzbekistan Government
Vivimed Labs receives Uzbekistan Government approval for Febril Syrup
-
Vivimed Labs surged 15.50% to Rs 19.75 after the company said it received approvals for three products from its manufacturing site in Hyderabad.
The first approval is for Bilastine tablets 20mg under brand name 'FLUSTIN'. Bilastine is a second-generation antihistamine. The drug is used in the treatment of allergic rhino conjunctivitis and urticaria (hives).
The second approval is for Ornidazole and Otloxacin tablets under brand name 'ORZOLE COMBI'. Ornidazole 500mg + Ofloxacin 200mg tablets is used in the treatment of bacterial and parasitic infections. It is used to treat gastrointestinal infections such as acute diarrhoea or dysentery, gynaecological infections, lung infections and urinary infections.
The third approval is for Paracetamol 125mg/5ml and Chlorpheniramine Maleate Syrup 2mg/5ml 100ml under brand name 'FEBRIL'.
Paracetamol, also known as acetaminophen, is a medication used to treat fever and mild to moderate pain. Chlorpheniramine Maleate is an antihistamine used to treat the symptoms of allergic conditions such as allergic rhinitis. Menthol is a topical analgesic. It works by temporarily relieving minor pain.
Commenting on the approvals, Ramesh Krishnamurthy, CEO of Vivimed Labs, said: "These 3 approvals are testimony to high quality team work of Vivimed 's end to end team. Branded exports is strategic thrust of 'New and Vibrant Vivimed'. The approvals are testimony to Vivimed 's growth strategy."
Vivimed Labs is a pharmaceutical and chemical products company. The company's segments include speciality chemicals and pharmaceuticals.
On a consolidated basis, Vivimed Labs posted a net loss of Rs 49.55 crore in Q3 FY21 as against a net loss of Rs 32.07 crore in Q3 FY20. Net sales jumped 40.6% year on year to Rs 277.94 crore in Q3 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU