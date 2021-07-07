RBL Bank's total deposits rise 21% in June quarter

The private sector bank's total deposits jumped 21% to Rs 74,480 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2021 as against Rs 61,736 crore reported in the quarter ended 30 June 2020.
Retail LCR Deposits surged 47% to Rs 29,484 crore. Current Account-Savings Account (CASA) soared 35% to Rs 25,071 crore.
CASA ratio stood at 33.7% as on 30 June 2021 as against 30.1% registered on 30 June 2020. Liquidity Coverage Ratio fell to 135% on 30 June 2021 from 164% posted on 30 June 2020.
Gross advances grew by 2% to Rs 58,755 crore as on 30 June 2021 as against Rs 57,743 crore reported on 30 June 2020. The bank said mix of retail: wholesale advances was approximately 57:43.
Shares of RBL Bank were trading 0.3% higher at Rs 213.90 on BSE.
RBL Bank is a private sector bank. The bank added 26 branches during Q4FY21 taking total number of branches to 429 as at 31 March 2021. In addition, the bank also has 1,365 business correspondent branches, of which 260 are banking outlets.
