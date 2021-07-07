Sobha Ltd Spikes 6.71%

Sobha Ltd has added 3.66% over last one month compared to 0.68% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 0.92% rise in the SENSEX

Sobha Ltd rose 6.71% today to trade at Rs 523.85. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 0.51% to quote at 2825.17. The index is up 0.68 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Brigade Enterprises Ltd increased 1.34% and Oberoi Realty Ltd added 1.31% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 72.97 % over last one year compared to the 43.99% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Sobha Ltd has added 3.66% over last one month compared to 0.68% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 0.92% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 37531 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 25163 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 548 on 13 Apr 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 209.7 on 03 Aug 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)