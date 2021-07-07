TVS Motor Company launches TVS NTORQ 125 Race XP

TVS Motor Company on Tuesday announced the launch of TVS NTORQ 125 Race XP.

TVS NTORQ 125 ushered in a new era of connectivity, power, and style to the Indian scooter industry. It is equipped with TVS SMARTXONNECTTM an innovative Bluetooth-enabled technology paired with an exclusive TVS Connect mobile App, available on Android and iOS platforms. The NTORQ 125 Race XP amplifies this interactive experience significantly with the Voice Assist feature, enabling customers to engage with the scooter through voice commands

TVS NTORQ 125 Race XP comes in a tri-tone colour scheme and is priced at Rs. 83,275 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

Commenting on the launch, Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing), Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand said, TVS NTORQ 125 has redefined the expectation from a scooter in India - it ushered in the age of the exciting, powerful, connected scooter for the always-connected Gen Z."

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 6 July 2021. Shares of TVS Motor Company fell 0.59% to settle at Rs 608.20 yesterday.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer and is the flagship company of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group.

