RCF spurts after strong Q3 result

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF) added 3.4% to Rs 80.45 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 45% to Rs 143.15 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 98.7 crore posted in Q3 FY21.

Revenue from operations jumped 80.6% to Rs 3699.21 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21. Profit before tax stood at Rs 195.89 crore in Q3 FY22, 34.4% higher than Rs 145.69 crore posted in Q3 FY21.

Operating margin declined to 6.07% in quarter ended December 2021 from 9.93% posted in quarter ended December 2020.

RCF is a fertilizer and chemical manufacturing company. The firm manufactures urea, complex fertilizers, bio-fertilizers, micro-nutrients, water soluble fertilizers, soil conditioners and a range of industrial chemicals.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was down 889 points or 1.51% at 58,036.28 amid weak global cues.

