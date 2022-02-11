63 Moons Technologies Ltd Falls 4.99%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Drops 2.36%

63 Moons Technologies Ltd has lost 24.76% over last one month compared to 9.61% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 4.89% drop in the SENSEX

63 Moons Technologies Ltd lost 4.99% today to trade at Rs 254.25. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 2.36% to quote at 34335.49. The index is down 9.61 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mphasis Ltd decreased 4.12% and Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd lost 4.1% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 32.76 % over last one year compared to the 12.86% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

63 Moons Technologies Ltd has lost 24.76% over last one month compared to 9.61% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 4.89% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 9781 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 95899 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 373.7 on 18 Jan 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 68.05 on 01 Apr 2021.

