Refex Renewables & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.92 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 37.16% to Rs 9.47 croreNet Loss of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure reported to Rs 8.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 37.16% to Rs 9.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales9.4715.07 -37 OPM %-2.32-5.44 -PBDT-4.81-5.26 9 PBT-9.19-9.59 4 NP-8.92-0.03 -29633
