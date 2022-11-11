Refex Renewables & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.92 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 37.16% to Rs 9.47 crore

Net Loss of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure reported to Rs 8.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 37.16% to Rs 9.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.9.4715.07-2.32-5.44-4.81-5.26-9.19-9.59-8.92-0.03

