JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Nifty November futures trade at premium
Business Standard

Refex Renewables & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.92 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 37.16% to Rs 9.47 crore

Net Loss of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure reported to Rs 8.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 37.16% to Rs 9.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales9.4715.07 -37 OPM %-2.32-5.44 -PBDT-4.81-5.26 9 PBT-9.19-9.59 4 NP-8.92-0.03 -29633

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 17:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU