Ashapuri Gold Ornament standalone net profit declines 55.91% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Responsive Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Jewelegance has recently announced its special sale offer on this Raksha Bandhan
Shree Ram Proteins standalone net profit declines 37.20% in the September 2022 quarter
Sanginita Chemicals standalone net profit declines 91.43% in the September 2022 quarter
Sital Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 17.78% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 9.95% to Rs 45.33 croreNet profit of Ashapuri Gold Ornament declined 55.91% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 9.95% to Rs 45.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 50.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales45.3350.34 -10 OPM %1.852.80 -PBDT0.781.41 -45 PBT0.541.14 -53 NP0.410.93 -56
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU