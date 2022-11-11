JUST IN
Nifty November futures trade at premium
Business Standard

Ashapuri Gold Ornament standalone net profit declines 55.91% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.95% to Rs 45.33 crore

Net profit of Ashapuri Gold Ornament declined 55.91% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 9.95% to Rs 45.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 50.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales45.3350.34 -10 OPM %1.852.80 -PBDT0.781.41 -45 PBT0.541.14 -53 NP0.410.93 -56

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 17:08 IST

