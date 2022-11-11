Ashapuri Gold Ornament standalone net profit declines 55.91% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.95% to Rs 45.33 crore

Net profit of Ashapuri Gold Ornament declined 55.91% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 9.95% to Rs 45.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 50.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.45.3350.341.852.800.781.410.541.140.410.93

