Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.25 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.61% to Rs 361.85 crore

Net Loss of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reported to Rs 14.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 5.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.61% to Rs 361.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 339.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.361.85339.411.645.16-2.3010.86-16.76-3.53-14.25-5.64

