Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.25 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.61% to Rs 361.85 croreNet Loss of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reported to Rs 14.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 5.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.61% to Rs 361.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 339.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales361.85339.41 7 OPM %1.645.16 -PBDT-2.3010.86 PL PBT-16.76-3.53 -375 NP-14.25-5.64 -153
