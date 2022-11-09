Reliance Industries Ltd soars 0.36%, up for fifth straight session

Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2615.95, up 0.36% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.59% in last one year as compared to a 0.97% jump in NIFTY and a 12.7% jump in the Nifty Auto.

Reliance Industries Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2615.95, up 0.36% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 18192.75. The Sensex is at 61128.2, down 0.09%. Reliance Industries Ltd has gained around 8.74% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27102.35, down 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 27.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 50.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 40.75 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

