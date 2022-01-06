Reliance Industries raises USD 4 billion via issuance of senior unsecured notes

Reliance Industries announced that on 05 January 2022, the company successfully priced fixed rate senior unsecured notes for an aggregate amount of US$ 4 billion across three tranches in compliance with Regulation S and Rule 144A under the U. S.

Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the US Securities Act) (the Issue). The proceeds from the issuance of the Notes will be utilised primarily for refinancing of existing borrowings, in accordance with applicable law.

