TCS positioned as a Leader in IoT supply chain solutions

By Everest GroupTata Consultancy Services has been recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix for Internet of Things (IoT) Supply Chain Solutions.
In an assessment of 11 IoT solution providers, TCS is placed highest for Market Impact. According to the report, TCS has made significant investments in developing proprietary solutions across the supply chain value chain, leveraging next-generation technologies such as artificial intelligence (Al) / machine learning (ML), edge, and blockchain.
Highlighted as a key strength is TCS' strong partner ecosystem covering hyperscalers, enterprise platform providers, as well as supply chain specialist platforms, that helps it offer end-to-end solutions to clients. The report goes on to say that clients appreciate TCS' account management capabilities as well as the scalability of solutions in its engagements.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
