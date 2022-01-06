Garment Mantra Lifestyle to set up new warehouse facility in Surat

-
Garment Mantra Lifestyle is going to setup a new centralized integrated facility in Surat, Gujarat to efficiently cover the western region and scale up the operations of Poorti (textile wholesale surplus division) and also give an impetus to Price Mantra (apparel convenience store) which will strengthen their brand visibility in the region.
The proposed integrated facility will scale up business operations and expected to add to the company's revenue in a more significant manner in the next 2 years; and further promote brand loyalty by catering to a large customer base. This facility is dedicatedly planned strategically to build and grow strong revenue models from Poorti: a textile wholesale surplus hub and gradually enhance the presence of Price Mantra: an apparel convenience store model.
This facility extends upto ~10,000 square feet of area and is equipped with modern facilities to manage operations efficiently and the management expects to commence operations in this quarter i.e. Q4FY22.
