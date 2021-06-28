Reliance Industries resumes operations at Fluidized Catalytic Cracker Unit at Jamnagar

Reliance Industries announced that the Fluidized Catalytic Cracker Unit (FCCU) in the company's SEZ refinery at Jamnagar which was taken for an emergency shutdown on 06 June 2021 has been restarted after carrying out necessary repairs.

The Unit has since been stabilized and normal throughput has been reached today.

