Coforge allots 7000 equity shares under ESOP

Coforge has allotted 7,000 equity shares having face value of Rs.10/- each on exercise of options under Employee Stock Option Plan of the Company on 26 June 2021.

Consequent to the said allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has gone up to 60,599,349 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each aggregating to Rs. 605,993,490.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)